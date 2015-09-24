RPD Travels to Argentina

Hello Red Nation!

We arrived back in H-Town this morning after a wonderful trip with the NBA to Buenos Aires, Argentina for a NBA3X event! We arrived in Argentina on Sep. 18 to some lovely 60 degree weather! We had some time to check-in to the hotel, eat lunch and rehearse,all before heading over to DXTV for a live TV appearance which consisted of a performance and an interview. We're thankful for our teammate Desiree C. who is fluent in spanish! She did great with all of the interviews!

The following morning we of course found some time to go shopping and tour the city before we enjoyed a delicious Argentinian dinner with our fiends of the NBA that evening. The food was delicious! We couldn't stay for dinner too long as we had to be up bright and early the next morning for event day!

Event day was very fun! The NBA always produces great programs for the youth and basketball fans all over the world! We were happy to be a part of it! It was definitely exciting to perform for the fans of Argentina...especially the young man we spotted in a James Harden jersey! Before taking a photo with us he asked us all to do the infamous Harden "Cookin'" hand movement! You would be amazed at how much we get that when we travel around the world to represent the Rockets and RPD. Our Rockets are loved world wide!

Although, our trip was short and sweet, it sure feels good to be back home! We're definitely ready for the season to begin and even more excited to see all of you back at Toyota Center very soon! Thanks to the NBA, their staff and the people of Argentina for yet another great experience! Ciao! ;)

-RPD