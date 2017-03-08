ROOT SPORTS Expands Rockets Territory

The Houston Rockets’ regular season TV broadcast rights holder ROOT SPORTS is now making Rockets games available to new households throughout Texas.

With the recent addition of more than 600 zip codes to the broadcast territory, more Rockets fans throughout Texas can watch the games. Fans living in Texas that don’t get ROOT SPORTS should call their video provider to get details on Rockets game coverage in their area.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Rockets to even more fans throughout Texas in our broadcast footprint,” said David Peart, general manager of ROOT SPORTS Southwest. “Now Red Nation near and far will be able to see live game coverage of the Rockets on ROOT SPORTS.”

"This is great news for our fans throughout the region who will now have the ability to view Rockets games on ROOT SPORTS,” said Tad Brown, Houston Rockets Chief Executive Officer. “It's going to be an exciting run to the playoffs, and we look forward to welcoming all of Red Nation to join the fun in our pursuit of a Championship."

The NBA defines team broadcast territories. As a result, certain zip codes within the San Antonio and Dallas DMA’s will not be able to receive ROOT SPORTS’ Rockets game broadcasts since those areas fall within other teams’ protected territories.

For a complete list of zip codes that now have access to Rockets coverage via ROOT SPORTS, visit www.RootSports.com/RocketsTerritory. ROOT SPORTS is currently available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and Xfinity among other cable providers. Local channel listings can be found at http://southwest.rootsports.com/channel-finder/.

-ROOTSPORTS.com–

ROOT SPORTS Southwest is the television home of MLB’s Houston Astros and NBA’s Houston Rockets. The network reaches approximately 4.2 million households across five states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas and parts of New Mexico and delivers more than 250 live events each year – all of which are available in high definition. ROOT SPORTS is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks.