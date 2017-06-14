RocketsCast Live - Episode 30

RocketsCast Live

RocketsCast Live's Matt Jackson and Adam Wexler recap the 2015 NBA Draft and the Rockets' selections Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell.

