Houston - The Houston Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-7 Western Conference Finals series starting Monday, May 14 at Toyota Center. The two teams will battle for the right to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

The Rockets won a franchise-high and league-best 65 games during the regular season before dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-1) in the first round and the Utah Jazz (4-1) in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Meanwhile, the second-seeded Warriors finished the regular season with a 58-24 record and also made quick work of their early round opponents this playoffs, ending the seasons of the Spurs (4-1) and Pelicans (4-1).

Pundits and fans alike have been clamoring for a Rockets vs. Warriors series, and it seems the two teams have been on a collision course to meet for some time. Before looking ahead to the Western Conference Finals, let's look back at the season series between the two juggernauts (which the Rockets won 2-1).

Game 1 - Oct. 17, 2017: Rockets 122-Warriors 121

In the NBA's marquee opening-night matchup, the Rockets visited Oakland on Ring Night and proceeded to give fans across the NBA a show. The squad got things going early and fed off a quick start by Eric Gordon who ended the night with 24 points and one vicious poster dunk:

The two teams traded blows in the fourth quarter like a pair of heavyweights and it all came down to a buzzer beating attempt by Kevin Durant that went through the basket but was ruled late upon replay review. Rockets win.

The early season road victory would augur well for the Rockets who would go on to lead the NBA with a 31-10 road record during the 2017-18 campaign (The Rockets are also currently 3-1 on the road during the Playoffs).

Game 2 - Jan. 4, 2018: Warriors 124-Rockets 114

With James Harden sidelined, the Rockets could not muster up enough to beat the defending champs and dropped the second game of the season series to their rivals from the bay.

Game 3 - Jan. 20, 2018: Rockets 116-Warriors 108

In the rubber match, the night was led by Chris Paul who stepped up to the tune of 33 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden, in just his second game back from a hamstring injury scored 22 points, none more important than his step-back jumper over Steph Curry to seal things for the Rockets and send the Toyota Center crowd into a frenzy.

The win ended the Warriors' 14-game road winning streak and ensured that the Rockets would close out the season series 2-1.

After the game, Harden cautioned against taking too much from the regular season series when he said "''Obviously they're a championship caliber team for the past four years...and that's what we're trying to build our way up to."

On Monday, May 14 at 8PM Central at Toyota Center in Downtown Houston, the Rockets will get their first chance at attempting to dethrone the defending champs.

