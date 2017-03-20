Rockets Power Rankings Roundup

NBA.COM - 3rd - Though his teammates have been inconsistent, James Harden has four straight triple-doubles, averaging 34.3 points over the four games. While we all know that Oscar Robertson is the last to average a triple-double, it should also be pointed out that he's the last guy to average 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in a season, which is what Harden is doing (for the No. 2 offense in the league). The Rockets are still pretty locked into the 3 seed in the West, but have had just one good offensive game in three meetings (all decided by three points or less) with the sixth-place Thunder, who they'll host on Sunday.

ESPN.COM - 3rd - Is there a top-four MVP candidate who isn't playing great right now? With Russell Westbrook soaking up much of the spotlight over the course of the past week for his box-score-stuffing exploits, James Harden merely posted two more triple-doubles Friday and Saturday in which he scored 40 and 41 points, respectively. Harden has scored in the 40s in seven of his 19 triple-doubles this season. Don't forget that the Rockets' franchise record for triple-doubles coming into this season stood at 14 -- total -- courtesy of Hakeem Olajuwon. Led by The Beard's frequent eruptions, Houston will soon clinch the West's No. 3 seed and has maintained a healthy 56-win pace while sporting the league's third-best overall average scoring margin (plus-6.9 PPG). As a team, meanwhile, Harden & Co. need only 59 more 3-pointers to break Golden State's single-season record (1,077 set last season).

SI.COM - 3rd - James Harden now has an NBA-record seven 40-point triple doubles. Meanwhile, the Rockets are a stupid 13–1 on the second leg of back-to-backs this season.

USATODAY.COM - 3rd - Winners of four of their last five, the Rockets have the third seed in the Western Conference just about locked up, as they sit five games ahead of the fourth-place Jazz with 12 regular-season games left.

CBSSPORTS.COM - 5th - James Harden now holds the record for most triple-doubles with 40 points in a season with six [correction: he has seven]. That's just amazing. His season has been every bit as incredible as Russell Westbrook's, and vice versa, no matter who wins the MVP. Also, the Rockets are now 13-1 on [the second night of] back to backs this season after Saturday's win in Denver.