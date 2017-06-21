Rockets Extend Contract of General Manager Daryl Morey

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced today that General Manager Daryl Morey has signed a four-year contract extension. Morey is now under contract with the Rockets through the 2021-22 season.

“Daryl has consistently proven to be one of the top minds and innovators in our league,” said Alexander. “I’m thrilled to continue to work with Daryl towards our pursuit of winning another championship for the Rockets, the City of Houston, and our fans all over the world.”

Morey recently completed his 11th full season with the Rockets and his 10th as the team’s head of basketball operations. He officially assumed his current position on May 10, 2007 after originally joining the organization as Assistant General Manager on Apr. 3, 2006.