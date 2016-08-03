Rockets Announce 2016 Preseason Schedule

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced their 2016 preseason schedule today, highlighted by their participation in NBA Global Games China 2016 presented by Master Kong. All seven of the Rockets preseason games will be broadcasted by ROOT SPORTS and on radio on SportsTalk790.

The Rockets will play New Orleans in Shanghai on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, followed by a rematch with the Pelicans in Beijing on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at The LeSports Center. This marks the Rockets first visit to Shanghai since playing the inaugural NBA game in China on Oct. 14, 2004.

Prior to departing for China, the Rockets will play a pair of home games at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. the Shanghai Sharks and Tuesday, Oct. 4 vs. New York. The Sharks are owned by Rockets legend and soon to be inducted Hall of Famer Yao Ming. Rockets forward Michael Beasley played for the Sharks in 2014-15.

Upon returning from China, the Rockets will host Memphis at Toyota Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 before closing out their remaining preseason schedule at Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and at San Antonio on Friday, Oct. 21.

Below is the entire Rockets 2016 preseason schedule:

Opponent Time (CT) Location TV Radio Shanghai Sharks 6 p.m. Toyota Center (Houston, TX) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790 Knicks 7 p.m. Toyota Center (Houston, TX) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790 Pelicans 6:30 a.m. Mercedes-Benz Arena (Shanghai, China) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790 Pelicans 6:30 a.m. LeSports Center (Beijing, China) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790 Grizzlies 7 p.m. Toyota Center (Houston, TX) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790 Mavericks 7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790 Spurs 7:30 p.m. AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX) ROOT SPORTS SportsTalk 790

