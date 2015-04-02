Recap: Rockets at Mavericks 04/02/2015

The Rockets came from behind to beat the Mavericks 108-101 and win the season series 3-1.

Both teams entered the game on the second night of a back-to-back and the Rockets were playing their fourth game in five nights.

Dallas started hot as Rajon Rondo assisted on five of the Mavericks’ first six baskets and sparked an early 8-0 run. The Rockets answered with an 8-0 run of their own, punctuated by a Harden three-pointer that broke the Rockets’ franchise record for most threes made in a season – number 868 (passing the previous record of 867 set in 2011-12).

The Mavs went on a 10-2 run to open the second and retake the lead thanks to some Houston struggles from the free throw line. Dallas started intentionally fouling Dorsey and Capela and neither could convert their shots. Dallas ended the half on a 7-0 run to lead by eight at halftime.

The Rockets conveniently opened the second half on an 7-0 to erase the damage Dallas did as the first half closed, however, seven turnovers in the quarter helped Dallas build a lead as large as 11 despite a big spark off the bench from Corey Brewer.

Dallas came into the game 33-1 when leading after three quarters, but the Rockets put that number in jeopardy immediately with a 6-0 run to start the fourth. There were six lead changes in the game, but the last came on Jason Terry’s second three of the night. Houston took the lead and never looked back.

Dallas had a chance to tie, but Josh Smith came through with huge blocked shots and Trevor Ariza nailed two clutch free throws to seal the victory. Ariza finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assits.

The Rockets head to Oklahoma City for a noon tip-off on Sunday.