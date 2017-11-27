Power Rankings Roundup: Week 7

CBSSPORTS.COM - 1st - It's way too early to be talking about the MVP race, but James Harden is playing like he's still mad about not getting it last year. Even with Chris Paul back in the lineup, he's dominating possessions and doing some incredible things. Harden is must-watch TV.

ESPN.COM - 2nd - A big question going into the season was whether Chris Paul and James Hardenwould be able to mesh. With CP3 in the lineup, the Rockets are 5-0 with those wins coming by an average of 18.8 points. Houston has 11 wins by 15 points or more, the most in the first 20 games since the 1969-70 Knicks, who won the NBA title.

USATODAY.COM - 2nd - In four games since Chris Paul returned from his knee injury, he and James Harden have averaged a combined 18.5 assists. The Portland Trail Blazers, as a team, are averaging 18.2 assists this season.

SI.COM - 3rd - As if last year wasn’t nuts enough, the Rockets are averaging four more three-point attempts per game this season.

NBA.COM - 3rd - Chris Paul's return hasn't disrupted the Rockets, who are 5-0 with their point guard and 10-1 in November, having scored almost 15 points per 100 possessions more this month (117.9) than they scored in October (104.0). James Harden has shot better (and he has 15 more November threes than any other player), gone to the line more often, and turned the ball over less frequently this month than he did last month.