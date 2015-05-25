Parking for Toyota Center Events May 23-25, 2015

HOUSTON, TX (May 22, 2015) — Parking will be limited surrounding Toyota Center on Saturday, May 23rd through Monday, May 25th due to an increase in large-scale events in the downtown area.

Lane closures on Bell Street and Jackson Street, as well as ongoing events surrounding Toyota Center, may cause delays in travel time and traffic congestion. Guests are advised to plan accordingly, arriving at least one hour prior to events they are planning to attend to accommodate potential traffic delays.

TOYOTA CENTER EVENTS:

Saturday, May 23rd

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 3

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 24th

Drake Concert

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Begins: 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 25th

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m.

