Rockets Playoff Scenarios
Rockets Control Fate for Home Court Advantage in First Round
It's the final day of the regular season. The most important thing for Rockets fans to know is that the Rockets will clinch home court advantage in the first round with a win over Utah tonight.
Games of Interest to Rockets on Wednesday
- Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - 7 PM
- San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans - 7 PM
- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies - 8:30 PM
With a win over the Utah Jazz, the Rockets will host Dallas or Portland in Round One
- The Rockets will win the Southwest Division and be the #2 seed with home court advantage over the #7 seed Dallas Mavericks IF the Rockets win and Spurs lose.*
- The Rockets will be the #5 seed with home court advantage over the #4 seed Portland Trailblazers IF the Rockets win and Spurs win.**
With a loss to the Utah Jazz, the Rockets will host Portland OR travel to Los Angeles or San Antonio in Round One
- The Rockets will be the #5 seed with home court advantage over the #4 Portland Trailblazers IF the Rockets lose and Grizzlies lose.**
- The Rockets will be the #6 seed traveling to #3 seed Los Angeles Clippers IF the Rockets lose, Spurs win and Grizzlies win.
- The Rockets will be the #6 seed traveling to #3 seed San Antonio IF the Rockets lose, Spurs lose and Grizzlies win.