Western Conference Finals Schedule

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series during the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The Rockets won a franchise-high 65 games during the regular season before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-1) in the first round and the Utah Jazz (4-1) in the conference semifinals of the NBA Playoffs.

Tickets for games of the Rockets Western Conference Finals against the Warriors will be available for purchase at Rockets.com and ToyotaCenter.com, which are the only verified sites to purchase secure playoff tickets sold by the Rockets or resold by their fans.

All playoff tickets are paperless entry via FlashSeats. Please note there are no general-public paper tickets distributed outside of special accounts. The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center customer service team is unable to rectify fraudulent ticket purchases made outside of the designated outlets listed above.

All games to be broadcast on either KBME 790 AM or KTRH 740 AM. The remaining schedule will be filled in as released by the NBA.