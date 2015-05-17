Western Conference Finals Schedule
Rockets to Face Golden State Warriors
The #2 seed Rockets will face the #1 seed Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. All games will be at 8 PM central time on ESPN.
Guarantee the best seats to ALL 2015 playoff games TODAY by reserving your 2015-16 season tickets here or by calling 713.758.7300
Series Schedule
- Game 1 - Tuesday, May 19: Rockets at Warriors - 8:00 PM (ESPN)
- Game 2 - Thursday, May 21: Rockets at Warriors - 8:00 PM (ESPN)
- Game 3 - Saturday, May 23: Warriors at Rockets - 8:00 PM (ESPN)
- Game 4 - Monday, May 25: Warriors at Rockets - 8:00 PM (ESPN)
- Game 5* - Wednesday, May 27: Rockets at Warriors - 8:00 PM (ESPN)
- Game 6* - Friday, May 29: Warriors at Rockets - 8:00 PM (ESPN)
- Game 7* - Sunday, May 31: Rockets at Warriors - 8:00 PM (ESPN)