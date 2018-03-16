Rockets Women’s Organization and Reliant Partner on Book Drive

HOUSTON – March 16, 2018 – The Houston Rockets Women’s Organization is joining forces with Houston Rockets partner Reliant to host a book drive benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation . The book drive will take place during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center on Friday, March 30.

Fans who bring new or gently used children’s or young adult’s books to the game will be entered into a raffle for one of seven prize packages. One raffle ticket will be awarded for each book that is donated, and drop-offs will be located at various arena entrances. Winners will be drawn during the game.

Each prize package will represent a Rockets star and feature an autographed jersey and a chance to meet the Rockets player immediately following the game. The seven prize packages represent the below players:

• Ryan Anderson

• Trevor Ariza

• Clint Capela

• Eric Gordon

• James Harden

• Chris Paul

• PJ Tucker

“Hurricane Harvey added to the literacy problem in Houston by taking away the limited books many families had,” said Laurel D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets Women’s Organization and wife of Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni. “Research tells us the number of books in a family's home is a more important factor in reading achievement levels than family income status or even a parent’s education level. We need all the books we can get to help children succeed!”

The Rockets Women’s Organization is comprised of the significant others of the players, coaches, and basketball operations staff. The Rockets Women’s Organization strives to make a difference in the lives of families and children by volunteering time, energy, and resources to various charitable organizations in the Houston area.

“Reliant is passionate about being the hands and feet making a difference in our local community,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “In partnering with groups like the Rockets Women’s Organization and Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation to ensure disadvantaged children have access to books, we are one step closer to helping them reach their full potential.”

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and more than 25 partner literacy nonprofits will arrive at Toyota Center on the morning of Monday, April 2 to select books for their programs.

