Rockets Week In Review: Week 26

The final week of the regular season is upon us and the playoffs are right around the corner!

After a 2-1 week that included another epic last second game-winning shot, this time by Chris Paul, the Rockets are closing out the regular season with back-to-back road games at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and at Sacramento on Wednesday. If the Rockets win out, they would be the ninth team to win 66 games in a season dating back to 2000-01. Five of those eight teams with 66-plus wins advanced to the Finals and four won the championship. Houston has 30 road wins this season, which is already the franchise single season record.

If the Rockets win their final two road games, they would tie for the third-most in NBA history.

Chris Paul is averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game. Last season, he became the first player in NBA history to average at least 18.0 ppg, 7.0 apg, and 5.0 rpg while playing fewer than 32.0 mpg in a single season. Houston is 49-8 when Paul plays this season and 15-8 in games that he has missed.

Dating back to 2013-14, Trevor Ariza joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only players with at least 4,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 800 assists, and 600 steals. Ariza leads the NBA in steal-to-turnover ratio this season (1.88) after ranking second in 2016-17 (2.01).

