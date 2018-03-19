Rockets Week In Review

The Rockets are going streaking again. After having their 17-game winning streak snapped by Toronto last week, Houston rebounded and have won 5 straight including a 4-0 record last week. With wins over the Spurs, Clippers, Pelicans, and Timberwolves; the Rockets faced a solid bunch of upper-tier Western Conference teams and turned away all challengers.

The Rockets have recorded fewer than 12 turnovers in each of the past three games and are 23-1 when doing so overall this season. Dating back to games played on 12/9, Houston is averaging the sixth fewest turnovers (12.9) in the NBA after having ranked 26th in the league with 15.1 tpg in 2016-17.

The Beard is still better. James Harden has scored 30+ points in consecutive games. Since joining the Rockets in 2012-13, Harden has scored 30+ points 35 times more than any other player in the league. He leads the NBA with 31.0 ppg this season and has scored at least 20 points in 60 of his 62 games played.

The big fella's having a block party. Clint Capela has recorded at least three blocks in each of the past three games (which is tied for the longest streak of his career), including a career-high six blocks vs. the Clippers on Thursday. The Rockets are 19-0 when he has 3+ blocks this season. Additionally, Capela has recorded a double-double in each of the past three games and 36 times overall this season after having 25 prior in his career.

Tuesday brings the last of a three-game road trip for Houston and it doesn't get any better than a matchup with third place Portland, winners of thirteen straight in their own right. The Rockets have already won a franchise-high 29 road games this season with four remaining, including Tuesday. Only 16 teams have won at least 30 road games in a single season, nine of which went on to win the championship.

