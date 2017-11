HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has waived guard/forward P.J. Hairston, forward Le’Bryan Nash, and guard Gary Payton II.

Hairston signed with the Rockets on Sept. 30 while Nash signed on Oct. 22. Payton II was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft and competed for the Rockets in the Samsung NBA Summer League and in this preseason.