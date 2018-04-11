Rockets First Round Schedule

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a best-of-seven series during the First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The Rockets won a franchise-high 65 games during the regular season and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Rockets First Round series against the Timberwolves are available for purchase now at Rockets.com and ToyotaCenter.com, which are the only verified sites to purchase secure playoff tickets sold by the Rockets or resold by their fans.

All playoff tickets are paperless entry via FlashSeats. Please note there are no general-public paper tickets distributed outside of special accounts. The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center customer service team is unable to rectify fraudulent ticket purchases made outside of the designated outlets listed above.

Below is the schedule for Houston’s First Round series vs. Minnesota (all games to be broadcast on either KBME 790 AM or KTRH 740 AM).