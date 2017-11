Rockets vs. Spurs Western Conference Semifinals Schedule

Series Schedule - All Times Central

Game Matchup Time

Game 1 Rockets at Spurs 8:30 PM

Game 2 Rockets at Spurs 8:30 PM

Game 3 Spurs at Rockets 8:30 PM

Game 4 Spurs at Rockets 8:00 PM

Game 5* Rockets at Spurs TBD

Game 6* Spurs at Rockets TBD

Game 7* Rockets at Spurs TBD

Broadcast Information

Game Radio TV

Game 1 TBD TNT

Game 2 TBD TNT

Game 3 TBD ESPN

Game 4 TBD TNT

Game 5* TBD TNT

Game 6* TBD ESPN

Game 7* TBD TBD

*by reserving your 2017-18 season tickets online or by calling 713.758.7300*if necessary