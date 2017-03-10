Rockets Sign Troy Williams to 10-Day Contract

Posted: Mar 10, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed forward Troy Williams to a 10-day contract.  Williams is the 38th GATORADE Call-UP of the 2016-17 season.  The Rockets have assigned Williams to Houston’s single-affiliation NBA D-League partner Rio Grande Valley.

Williams (6-7, 218) was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his junior season at Indiana University and signed as a free agent with Memphis on Aug. 8, 2016.  He appeared in 24 games for the Grizzlies this season.

In 23 D-League games, Williams is averaging 12.8 points in just 20.0 minutes per game.  He won the D-League Dunk Contest held during NBA All-Star Weekend.

