Rockets Sign Troy Williams to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed forward Troy Williams to a 10-day contract. Williams is the 38th GATORADE Call-UP of the 2016-17 season. The Rockets have assigned Williams to Houston’s single-affiliation NBA D-League partner Rio Grande Valley.

Williams (6-7, 218) was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his junior season at Indiana University and signed as a free agent with Memphis on Aug. 8, 2016. He appeared in 24 games for the Grizzlies this season.

In 23 D-League games, Williams is averaging 12.8 points in just 20.0 minutes per game. He won the D-League Dunk Contest held during NBA All-Star Weekend.