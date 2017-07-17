Rockets Sign Free Agent Tarik Black

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Tarik Black. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Black (6-9, 250) was eligible for the 2014 NBA Draft following his senior season at Kansas. He signed as a rookie free agent with Houston prior to the start of the 2014-15 season and appeared in 25 games with 12 starts as a Rocket before joining the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent the past two and a half seasons.

For his career, Black has appeared in 169 games with 55 starts, while shooting 54.2% from the floor. This past season, he saw action in 67 games with 16 starts for the Lakers, while averaging 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. He was one of three players to have averaged at least 5.0 ppg and 5.0 rpg in fewer than 17.0 mpg. Black also shot 75.2% from the line in 2016-17, up from 51.5% his first two seasons.

Over the past three seasons, Black is the only player to have averaged at least 2.0 offensive rebounds in fewer than 17.0 minutes per game with at least 50 games played. Of players with at least 60 games played in 2016-17, he ranked tied for fourth in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes played.