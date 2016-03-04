Rockets Sign Free Agent Michael Beasley

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Michael Beasley. He will wear #8 for the Rockets.

Beasley (6-9 ½, 235) was originally the second overall pick by Miami in the 2008 NBA Draft following his lone collegiate season at Kansas State, where he earned National Freshman of the Year honors from The Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association. In seven NBA seasons, he has appeared in 433 games with 200 starts, while averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game.

Prior to signing with the Rockets, Beasley played for the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and was recently named the league’s Most Valuable Player among foreigners. For the season, he averaged 31.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals.