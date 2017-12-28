Rockets Sign Free Agent Gerald Green

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent guard/forward Gerald Green. Green will wear #14 for the Rockets.

Green (6-7, 205) was originally the 18th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Gulf Shores Academy in Houston. In 10 NBA seasons, he has appeared in 544 games with 116 starts while averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. Green played 47 games for Boston last season and scored in double-figures four times during the Celtics run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Over the past six seasons (2011-12 through 2016-17), Green averaged 10.7 points in 21.3 minutes per game. During that span, he was one of three players with at least 230 games played to have averaged at least 10.0 ppg in fewer than 22.0 mpg, joining Manu Ginobili and Enes Kanter. Green also hit 556 3-pointers in those six seasons after having 130 3FGM his first four seasons.