SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 18: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets attempts a free-throw shot against the Sacramento Kings on October 18, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Rockets Power Rankings - Week 1

See where the Rockets rank in a selection of power rankings across the league.
Posted: Oct 23, 2017

NBA.com - 1. Houston Rockets (3-0): Trying to keep Nene fresh this year: no back to backs for him, even though the Rockets only have 14 sets this season...

SI.com2. Houston Rockets (3–0): This team is deep enough, and talented enough...

ESPN.com1. Houston Rockets (3-0): Needless to say, there has been quite the shake-up in our rankings heading into Week 2 of the season...

NBCSports.com1. Houston Rockets (3-0)Get prepared for a historical number of 3-pointers from Mike D’Antoni’s band of shooters...

