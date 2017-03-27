Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Announces Recipients of $4 Million Pledge to Local Charities
HOUSTON – Back in December, Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced his plan to select a group of charitable organizations in the Houston community to share a $4 million donation as part of the Rockets Season of Giving. Prospective charities registered online at Rockets.com and were then reviewed by Mr. Alexander and the Rockets Clutch City Foundation, with the recipients of the donation announced today.
Below is a list of the 20 local charities chosen to share the $4 million donation by Mr. Alexander:
- Amaanah Refugee Services; Mission: To integrate refugees into their new home and communities.
- Animal Justice League; Mission: To reduce the homeless pet population through rescue, education, and outreach.
- BEAR (BE A Resource for CPS Kids); Mission: Provide hope and help for abused and neglected children and the caseworkers who protect them.
- Child Advocates, Inc.; Mission: To speak up for abused children who are lost in the system and guide them into safe environments where they can thrive.
- Citizens for Animal Protection; Mission: shelters, rescues and places homeless animals for adoption with loving families.
- Healthcare for the Homeless; Mission: Promote health, hope and dignity for Houston's homeless through accessible and comprehensive care
- Home of Hope; Mission: Provide a place of refuge and safety for adolescent victims of human trafficking
- Houston Area Women's Center; Mission: helps individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence in their efforts to move their lives forward.
- Houston Hospice; Mission: Provide compassionate physical, social and spiritual support to individuals with a life-limiting diagnosis, and their loved ones, irrespective of their ethnicity or beliefs.
- Houston Public Library Foundation; Mission: To “link people to the world,” with service priorities including support for student success, technology access and instruction, literacy advancement, and workforce development.
- Kids' Meals Inc.; Mission: To end childhood hunger by delivering free, healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children
- Legacy Community Health; Mission: Driving healthy change in our communities by offering a full complement of primary health and wellness services for people in need.
- Noah's House; Mission: To provide opportunity for growth and fulfillment to people with intellectual development disabilities by providing a loving, nurturing, and affordable home and community.
- Pro-Vision, Inc.; Mission: To inspire hope and purpose into young people through access to academic, economic, and social enrichment opportunities
- PugHearts of Houston; Mission: the rescue, rehabilitation and permanent placement of needy pugs into loving homes
- Rescued Pets Movement Inc.; Mission: Provide a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rehabilitation and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the country and Canada that have a demand for adoptable pets.
- San Jose Clinic; Mission: To provide quality healthcare and education to those with limited access to such services in an environment which respects the dignity of each person.
- SNAP (Spay-Neuter Assistance Program); Mission: To prevent the suffering and death of cats and dogs due to overpopulation and preventable diseases, especially in low-income areas
- The Beacon; Mission: Providing services that help restore dignity, self-respect, and hope to Houston's poor and homeless.
- YMCA of Greater Houston’s Sports for All Campaign; Mission: To build a sports complex on the new Humble Independent School District campus, which has been specifically designed for special needs students.
Alexander assumed ownership of the Rockets on July 30, 1993. In 1995, he established the Clutch City Foundation with the goal of providing help, hope and inspiration to those who might otherwise be forgotten. The Clutch City Foundation funds and operates comprehensive programs benefiting thousands of children each year, as well as serving as the umbrella organization for all Rockets community initiatives.
Throughout his years as owner, Alexander and the Clutch City Foundation have contributed more than $35 million to hundreds of charities throughout Houston. Most recently, after the city was ravaged by severe rain resulting in flooding in April of 2016, Alexander personally donated $500,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Greater Houston Storm Relief Fund.
Alexander and the Rockets organization have received numerous community service awards, including the Pro Team Community Award in 1997, given by the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame.
In 1998, Alexander and the Rockets organization were awarded Leadership Houston’s “Leadership in Action” Award for outstanding community service to education, one year after winning the same award for outstanding community service to youth.
Alexander and the Rockets were also honored with the 2005 Texas Association of Partners in Education “Outstanding Business Partnership” award in the Houston Independent School District (HISD). The Clutch City Foundation was also inducted into the HISD Partners Hall of Fame for understanding the value of education, as well as an active commitment to enhancing the educational experiences of HISD students.
This past October, Alexander and the Rockets were recognized by the Anti-Defamation League Southwest Region as being a “Community Champion” for his decades of charitable giving and leadership.
Alexander is Chairman of the Board of the Clutch City Foundation and sits on the Board of Directors of Memorial Hermann Children’s Hospital, as well as the Houston Police Foundation. In addition, Alexander is a staunch animal-rights advocate, and founded the Evelyn Alexander Home for Animals Foundation, which strives to provide a permanent home to abandoned and abused animals.