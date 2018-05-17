3 ROCKETS NAMED NBA AWARDS FINALISTS

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 – The NBA announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2017-18 regular season: Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.

The finalists for the six annual awards are based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The Rockets have three finalists: James Harden for MVP, Clint Capela for Most Improved, and Eric Gordon for Sixth Man. With a win, Gordon would garner Sixth Man honors for the second straight season.

The winners of these awards will be revealed at the 2018 NBA Awards on Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. CT on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The NBA Awards will also include the announcement of the winners for NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, NBA Sportsmanship Award, the Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award and the fan-voted Play of the Year.