Rockets Mike D’Antoni Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February. It is his third Coach of the Month award with Houston (Dec. of 2016; Oct./Nov. of 2017) and the eighth of his career. He joins Rudy Tomjanovich as the only coaches in franchise history with three Coach of the Month awards.

The Rockets have won a season-high tying 14 straight games, including 12-0 in February. That marks the third-most wins without a loss in a single month in franchise history (14-0 in Nov. 1993; 13-0 in Feb. 2008). According to ESPN Stats & Info, Houston is the sixth team in NBA history to record multiple 14-game winning streaks in a single season.

Eight of the Rockets 12 games in February were on the road. Houston has won a season-high tying eight straight road games, which is tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

For the month, Houston outscored opponents by an average of 14.0 points per game. The Rockets have the highest point differential (+8.9 ppg) in the NBA this season. Opponents averaged just 98.8 ppg in February, down from 106.4 ppg the first 49 games of the season.

Houston averaged 6.2 more 3-pointers made per game than opponents for the month and held the opposition to 31.0% shooting from behind-the-arc. The Rockets lead the NBA in 3-point differential this season (+5.1 per). No other team has a differential higher than 3.0 per game. Houston has hit 944 3-pointers with 21 games remaining. That is already the sixth-highest total in NBA history.