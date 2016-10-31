Rockets Exercise Options on Clint Capela and Sam Dekker

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has exercised its fourth-year option on center Clint Capela and its third-year option on forward Sam Dekker.

Capela (6-10, 240) has started all three games for the Rockets this season and is averaging a team-high 9.3 rebounds. In 2015-16, he was the only player in the league to average at least 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in fewer than 20.0 minutes per game. Capela shot 58.2% from the floor last season and would have ranked fourth in the NBA in that category if he had enough attempts to qualify. He was selected by Houston with the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Dekker (6-9, 230) has appeared in all three games for the Rockets this season and scored 9 points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range against Dallas on Oct. 30. He averaged 14.4 points on 53.8% shooting for Houston in the Samsung NBA Summer League 2016. Dekker was selected by the Rockets with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his junior season at Wisconsin.