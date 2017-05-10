Rockets to Debut Travis Scott Collaboration for Thursday’s Playoff Game

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have announced a collaboration with recording artist Travis Scott for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. San Antonio on Thursday, May 11. All fans in attendance at Toyota Center will receive a t-shirt personally designed by Travis Scott, featuring the Rockets playoff slogan, “Run as One,” in his handwriting along with call outs to the artist.

Travis Scott will be in attendance at Toyota Center on Thursday to watch his hometown Rockets take on the Spurs prior to headlining his sold out homecoming show at Revention Music Center on his national Birds Eye View Tour later that evening.

Scott’s current single “Goosebumps” was recently certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).