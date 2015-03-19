Recap: Rockets vs. Nuggets 03/19/2015

James Harden put on a show for the Rockets royalty in attendance and exploded for a career-high 50 points in a 118-108 win over Denver.

With the 1993-94 and 1994-95 championship teams in attendance for the 20th anniversary ceremony, Harden became the first Rocket to score 50 in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon had 51 on 1/18/1996. It was also the ninth 50+ point game in franchise history.

"Give credit to my teammates. They did a great of finding me and coach did a great job of putting me in the position to be successful. We stayed in attack mode all night," Harden said.

Harden now leads the NBA with 29 games this season of 30+ points and is tied with Russell Westbrook with seven games of 40+ points.

Additionally, Harden tied his career-high for free throws made and free throws attempted as he went 22-25 from the line. His 22 free throws made is also a new single-game high for the season and marked his NBA-best 27th game with 10 or more free throws made.

"It was a great performance. Any time you get 50 it's amazing, and the way he got 50 was nice: three-pointers and fadeaways. It was a good night. I'm just happy he was on the court," Corey Brewer said.

Harden wasn’t alone in putting up big numbers. Patrick Beverley finished with 10 points and seven assists – marking the second straight game in which he tied his season-high with seven assists.

In addition, Trevor Ariza finished with 17 points – the third consecutive game in which he’s scored 17 or more. The Rockets are now 25-6 when Ariza scores 15+ points.

"I've been getting into the gym and finding my touch again. Getting to the basket, and being more aggressive. Just asserting myself offensively has definitely helped out a lot," Ariza said.

The one dark spot on the evening was Terrence Jones leaving early with a rib injury. Jones had put up 10 quick points in the first quarter, but had to check out after a nasty fall. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

"I don't want to say anything right now. He's at the hospital and they're going to keep him overnight to do some more tests on him. I think Terrence will be done for a little bit," McHale said.

The Rockets will look to follow up this all-around spectacular night with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.