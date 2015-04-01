Recap: Rockets vs. Kings 04/01/2015

James Harden erupted for a career-high 51 points to hold off DeMarcus Cousin’s triple-double and lead the Rockets to a 115-111 win over the Kings.

It was the first game in NBA history in which one player scored 50 points and an opponent had a 20-20-10 game of any combination (via Elias Sports).

Harden now leads the NBA with the most games this season with 30+ points (33), 40+ points (9) and is tied for the lead for 50+ points (2, Kyrie Irving). He is also the first Rockets player ever to have two 50+ point games in the same season.

The Rockets looked as if they would run away with the game early as they ended the first quarter on a 13-4 run and expanded it to a 25-6 run in the second to build a 19-point lead behind four first-half threes from Trevor Ariza (who finished the game with 22).

The Kings attacked the rim and began what turned into a night of domination in the paint. They racked up 70 total points in the paint and were able to trim Houston’s lead to three at halftime and take the lead back early in the third.

However, the Rockets pulled it together and piled up 39 points in the third thanks to a red hot Harden. Harden tied his career-high with eight three-pointers on the night and was instrumental in giving Houston an 11-point lead after three.

However, with Harden sitting to start the fourth, Sacramento rallied to within four, then to within two just after the Beard checked back in. Terrence Jones led the defensive effort late. Jones was back after missing time with a partially collapsed lung and showed little if any ill effects as he blocked a career-high seven shots.

In addition, with Dwight Howard sitting out on the first night of a back-to-back, Joey Dorsey grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with seven points.

The Rockets head to Dallas for a showdown with the Mavericks Thursday night.