Recap: Rockets at Pelicans 03/25/2015

The Rockets welcomed Dwight Howard back to the lineup with their largest come-from-behind victory of the season in a 95-93 win in New Orleans.

Howard missed the last 26 games with right knee edema, but showed no signs of rust when he dunked in the Rockets' first two points of the game. He later finished an alley-oop from Pablo Prigioni for his only other points of the game, but he added seven rebounds while only playing 16:27 in an intentional minutes restriction.

The Rockets dug themselves into a big hole in the first as they turned the ball over six times while the Pelicans knocked down 75% of their field goals, including a 14-point 6-6 FG performance by Tyreke Evans. They held Evans to just three points in the second quarter and trimmed the 15-point deficit at the end of the first to just three at halftime.

The Rockets defense held the Pelicans scoreless for the first 3:57 of the second half as they built a double-digit lead behind Trevor Ariza's big night. Ariza finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds after battling illness the previous few games. Ariza notched his sixth 20+ point game of the season and also collected his 1000th career steal.

In the third, James Harden headed up, scoring 10 of his 25 points - punctuated by a poster dunk over both Anthony Davis and Omer Asik. Harden finished with his 19th double-double of the season and his 16th game with double-digit assists - the most by a Rocket since Steve Francis had 16 in 1999-00.

The Pelicans rallied in the fourth and had a chance to send the game to overtime, but the Rockets held on to move to 15-4 this season in games decided by five points or fewer. They also fought back from down as many as 17 points for their largest deficit overcome in a win this season.

Houston heads home to host Minnesota on Friday.