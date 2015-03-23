Recap: Rockets at Pacers 03/23/2015

James Harden exploded for 19 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter to seal a 110-100 win in Indiana and hand the Pacers their sixth straight loss.

Harden started strong with a 15-point first quarter. The Pacers entire team also scored 15 in the first as the Rockets had an 11-point lead after one.

The Rockets started the second on a 10-2 run led by Corey Brewer, Jason Terry and Josh Smith, who despite being questionable for the game with a sore ankle, finished with 18 points on 4-6 three-pointers made.

“I’m happy we got the win tonight, we did a good job of fighting through some adversity," Smith said.

Houston built as large as a 21-point lead in the second and forced 12 Pacers’ turnovers to go up 53-39 at halftime and improve to 5-0 this season when holding opponents under 40 points in the first half.

Turnovers reared their ugly head in the third as Houston coughed the ball up seven times in the quarter after committing nine total in the first half. The Pacers at one point went on a 9-0 run and even got within two before the Rockets got back into the flow.

"They made a run and we kind of had to regroup a little bit. They made a couple of adjustments defensively and we tried to make a couple of counters on that offensively. We just got some stops. The guys went out there and defensively we got back in rhythm," Kevin McHale said.

In addition, Donatas Motiejunas provided two highlight reel plays in the third. First, he halted the Pacers’ run with a smooth spinning scoop shoot. Second, he ended the quarter with a 30-foot near buzzer-beating three to give Houston an eight-point lead heading to the fourth.

Despite Patrick Beverley exiting the game with a sprained wrist, the Rockets never lost their intensity in the fourth. They tied the NBA single-season record after hitting 10+ three-pointers for the 51st time and then spent time at the line after the Pacers were called for their fifth team foul with 7:47 remaining.

Harden put on a show with one incredible shot after another, including a breathtaking spinning step back to all but seal the game. He notched his 30th 30+ point game and his eighth 40+ point game (both currently lead the league).

"It’s just a matter of me making a lot of crafty plays like I do every single night. I just need to stay aggressive, when I do that the defense gets more timid and they don’t want to foul, so they back off," Harden said.

In the closing minutes, Harden barely missed a franchise record when his 19th free throw attempt rolled off the rim after tying the mark of 18 consecutive made free throws set by Kevin Martin in 2011. As a team, Houston hit 35-37 free throws (95%).

"[Harden] was just solid," McHale said. "He is one hell of a player. I’ve said it all along, he’s played great for us all year long and we don’t have our record if James doesn’t play at a MVP level, which he is doing.”

The victory swept the season-series with Indiana and was Houston’s sixth wire-to-wire victory of the year (and the first on the road).

The Rockets next play in New Orleans Wednesday night.