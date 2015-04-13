Recap: Rockets at Hornets 04/13/2015

The Rockets won their 26th road game of the season (second best number in franchise history) with a 100-90 win in Charlotte.

The Hornets shot lights out early, hitting 50% of their shots midway through the first quarter while the Rockets made just 33%, but James Harden helped erase the six-point Charlotte lead with 13 points in the quarter.

The Rockets started the second on an 8-0 run and built a double-digit lead before Brian Roberts came to life for Charlotte. Roberts scored 16 points off the bench in the quarter to put Charlotte back on top. The Rockets got the last score of the half, however, to head to the locker room tied at 52.

With two made free throws in the third, James Harden became the first player in NBA history to hit 200+ three-pointers and 700+ free throws in the same season. Harden didn’t attempt a shot in the first nine minutes of the third, but got to the line at will with 7-7 free throws.

Overall, Harden scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the third to put Houston up eight heading to the fourth.

The Rockets enjoyed a comfortable double-digit lead for most of the fourth thanks to stellar play from Clint Capela, who notched a season (and career) high 10 points on 4-4 FG and 2-4 FT (which included breaking the 0-15 streak from the line to start his career).

Josh Smith and Terrence Jones also added double-doubles with 16 points and 11 boards for Smith and 10 points and 11 boards for Jones.

The Rockets close out the regular season Wednesday with the Jazz at Toyota Center.