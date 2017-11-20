Power Rankings Roundup: Week 6

NBA.COM - 3rd - James Harden celebrated Chris Paul's return with 48 points in Phoenix on Thursday...They're 9-1 on the road (having won each their last five road games by 15 points or more) and play 11 of their next 14 at home, with four rest-advantage games in that stretch.

ESPN.COM - 3rd - The Rockets have won each of their past five road games by 15 points or more, tied for the longest streak in NBA history. The previous three teams to do that each won the NBA title...

CBSSPORTS.COM - 3rd - Chris Paul is back, James Harden is averaging 31 points a game, and Houston dropped 90 in the first half against Phoenix. Everything is coming up Rockets.

USATODAY.COM - 3rd - In Thursday night's win over Phoenix, the Rockets became the first team since 1991 to put up 90 points in a half. As if you needed a stat to prove how dominant this offense is.

SI.COM - 3rd - I think I’m ready to call James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela a ‘Big 3.’