Power Rankings Roundup: Week 26

NBA.com - 1st - With the No. 1 seed wrapped up, the Rockets have slowed down (in part because they've had all three of Chris Paul, James Harden and Eric Gordon for just one of their last nine games). The last five have been their worst five-game offensive stretch (106 points scored per 100 possessions) since early November. Paul got the game-winner against Portland on Thursday, but is 7-for-25 from 3-point range since returning from a sore hip, and Trevor Ariza (5-for-20 from 3-point range over his last four games) has shot even worse. Even with their loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, the Rockets are an amazing 41-3 in games in which they've had Paul, James Harden and Clint Capela. That includes a 20-2 mark against any of the eight teams they might run into in the Western Conference playoffs.

ESPN.com - 1st - James Harden is averaging 30.6 points per game this season and the Rockets have 64 wins with two games to go. Only three players in NBA history averaged 30 points per game on a 65-win team, and they each won MVP that season: Stephen Curry (2015-16), Michael Jordan (1991-92 and 1995-96) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970-71).

CBSSports.com - 2nd - The Rockets have the top seed locked up. Now, it's time to see if they can actually pose a legitimate threat to knock off the Warriors. Are they a true challenger to Golden State...?

SportingNews.com - 2nd - Best case: NBA champions. Best-case outlook: Improving. Give full credit to the Rockets for brushing off the notion that the next few championships should be handed over to the Warriors. Instead, they put together a team that has had the best season in the league and can give the Warriors a legitimate run in the playoffs....

