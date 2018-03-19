Power Rankings Roundup: Week 23

NBA.com - 1st - The Rockets' 3-point shooting hasn't been very consistent, but volume matters and Ryan Anderson's return gives them more of that. With Anderson back, they were fully healthy over the weekend (unless you count the absence of Brandan Wright, who has played 15 minutes with his new team), but Mike D'Antoni kept his rotation to just nine guys, DNP'ing Gerald Green in New Orleans on Saturday and Joe Johnson in Minnesota on Sunday. The Rockets have won 22 of their last 23 games, with the only loss coming by three points in Toronto, and Tuesday's game in Portland (where the Blazers have won 18 of their last 19) is the toughest game remaining on their schedule.

ESPN.com - 1st - The Rockets are three games up on the Warriors in the race for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. This bodes well for Houston, as 23 of the 34 champions have been top seeds since playoff seeding began in 1983-84.

USAToday.com - 1st - The Rockets, winners of 22 of their past 23 games, need just three more to set the franchise record.

SI.com - 2nd - The Rockets have shrugged off their loss in Toronto two Fridays ago to win five straight, the last four of which have come against teams fighting for a playoff spot in the West. Houston is a ruthless machine at this point, and four of their next six games are against lottery squads, meaning the Rockets have the inside track at finishing first in the West.

CBSSports.com - 3rd - Apparently, the secret to unlocking James Harden was to add Chris Paul to the mix. These two have worked together so well that any concerns with the duo have been completely overshadowed by Houston's dominance.

