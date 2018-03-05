Power Rankings Roundup: Week 21

NBA.com - 1st - The Warriors still have an easier remaining schedule than the Rockets, but for schedule strength to matter in the race for the overall top seed, the Rockets would have to lose to good teams. Their 15-game winning streak includes 10 wins over teams with winning records, and they've allowed just 102 points per 100 possessions in the six games during the streak that have been against top-10 offenses. They rank third defensively over the course of the streak, with improvement coming in defending the perimeter and keeping their opponents off the line (they lead the league in opponent free throw rate over the streak). For the season, they've allowed just 99 points per 100 possessions with Luc Mbah a Moute on the floor. That's the second lowest on-court DefRtg among 223 players who have averaged at least 20 minutes in 25 or more games, with the only lower mark belonging to a guy (Andre Roberson) who is done for the season.

ESPN.com - 1st - Houston can't stop winning, extending its streak to 15 games on Saturday night, tying the second-longest in franchise history; the Rockets won 22 straight games during the 2007-08 season. Houston has found a lot of success in isolation, not only during the streak, but the entire season: According to Second Spectrum, the Rockets are averaging 1.11 points per direct iso, which leads the NBA.

SI.com - 1st - The Rockets have won 15 in a row—their second win streak in the teens—and are still looking over their shoulder at the Warriors. The race for the No. 1 seed in the West could be very fun over the last six weeks of the season.

USAToday.com - 1st - The Rockets, who last lost on Jan. 26, are riding the second-longest winning streak (15 games) in franchise history. It's given them just a ½-game lead in the West.