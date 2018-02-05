Power Rankings Roundup Week 17

nba.com - 1st - The Rockets are the only good team that isn't struggling through the pre-break grind. They're 11-2, with top five marks on both offense and defense and the league's best NetRtg by a wide margin, over the last four weeks, even though Ryan Anderson, Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker are the only Rockets who haven't missed a game over that stretch. On Tuesday, James Harden carried an eight-man rotation against Orlando with the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history. And on Saturday, Chris Paul took advantage of the Cavs' lethargy, registering 22 points, 11 assists, zero turnovers and a plus-47. Among 31 players who have averaged at least two isolation possessions per game, Harden (1.24 on 9.1 per game) and Paul (1.21 on 5.0 per game) rank first and second in points per possession, both head and shoulders above anybody else.

espn.com - 1st - Chris Paul was a force Saturday against the Cavaliers. He became the fourth player in NBA history with 200 career 20-point, 10-assist games, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. Paul also recorded a plus-47 in the game, the highest single-game plus-minus of his career.

cbssports.com - 1st - Don't expect the Rockets to make any major moves at the deadline. Anything they do would be to clear some money or get a second-round pick. They have the team they want already.