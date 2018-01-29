Power Rankings Roundup: Week 16

espn.com - 2nd - Friday's loss against the Pelicans was the Rockets' first with James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela all in the lineup (now 20-1). A streak that is still alive is their run of games with at least 10 made 3-pointers, which currently sits at an NBA-record 44 straight.

cbssports.com - 2nd - The James Harden injury somehow unlocked Chris Paul as a high-scoring point guard. Talk about a blessing in disguise. Harden is back and healthy, but that hasn't stopped CP3 from playing far more aggressive than he's typically known for. It's fun to watch him get buckets at such a high rate.

si.com - 2nd - Houston’s loss to New Orleans was its first in a game started by James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela all season. They’ve started 21 games together. That’s proof of this team’s dominance when healthy.

nbcsports.com - 3rd - When this team is 100%, they are extremely tough to beat. The Western Conference playoffs should be a fun watch this season. Houston has the firepower to compete with the Warriors...