Power Rankings Roundup: Week 13

SI.com - 3rd - The shots just haven’t fallen over the past two games—Houston was under 35% from three in both. They’ll surely begin to drop again.

NBA.com - 4th - Not surprisingly, the Rockets have seen drops in both the percentage of their shots that have come in the restricted area and their free throw rate in their three games without James Harden, who generates layups and free throws for more than just himself. But they were OK in the three games as long as Chris Paul was on the floor, playing even with the Warriors and Pistons in Paul's minutes in their losses on Thursday and Saturday. They were outscored by 17 points in his 25 minutes on the bench in those two games, allowing their opponents to shoot 66 percent in those minutes. It doesn't sound like Luc Mbah a Moute will be back soon to help the defense, but this week's three games are all against bottom-five offenses.

ESPN.com - 5th - With James Harden out, the Rockets are relying on Chris Paul more than ever. Over the past two games without Harden, Houston has recorded a plus-15.8 net efficiency with Paul on the court. When CP3 is off the court, the Rockets' net rating drops to minus-24.4, largely because their defensive efficiency skyrockets to 137 points per 100 possessions.

USATODAY.com - 6th - The Rockets, who just three weeks ago sat atop the NBA at 25-4, have lost seven of their last nine and are now just 1 ½ games ahead of San Antonio for second place in the West.

CBSSPORTS.com - 8th - Well, Chris Paul has been great, but it's clear that Houston needs James Harden to be at their best. However, Clint Capela continues to have a marvelous individual season. This guy needs to get some more attention.