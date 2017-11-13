NBA Power Rankings Roundup

ESPN.COM - 2nd - James Harden is the first player to make at least six 3-pointers in five straight games. No other player had ever done that in more than three straight. Harden is making or assisting on more than nine 3-pointers per game this season, by far the most in the NBA.

SI.COM - 2nd - James Harden is averaging 11 three-point attempts per game this season. The only player averaging more is Eric Gordon, who averages 11.2. There were a lot of teams that wouldn’t take that many as a whole just a few years ago.

USATODAY.COM - 3rd - As far as early-season MVPs go, James Harden, who's averaging 35.8 points on 49.2% shooting, 11.5 assists and five rebounds during Houston's six-game winning streak, sits comfortably at the top.

CBSSPORTS.COM - 3rd - James Harden is playing out of his mind right now and the Rockets have the best offense in the NBA along with the best net rating.

NBA.COM - 3rd - The Rockets' starters have outscored their opponents by almost 26 points per 100 possessions, the best mark among 25 lineups that have played at least 75 minutes together. The Rockets have won six straight games, with the starters helping them get out to double-digit leads in the first quarter of each of the last five. Don't look now, but Houston has a top-10 defense, with one of its best defenders about to return from injury.