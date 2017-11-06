NBA Power Rankings Roundup

ESPN.COM - 2nd - James Harden has now authored two of the three most prolific games in NBA history if going strictly by points scored or assisted on. He scored 56 and assisted on 35 more on Sunday for a grand total of 91 points created, the third-most in a single game in NBA history. He scored or assisted on 95 in a game last season while Wilt Chamberlain tallied 104 (100 scored to go with two assists) back in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in 1962.

SI.COM - 2nd - Harden’s 56-point, 13-assist night in a 27-point stomping of the Jazz is proof that the Rockets are legit contenders, even without Chris Paul. The margin between Golden State and Houston is razor–thin right now.

USATODAY.COM - 3rd - The good news for Houston? They're riding a three-game winning streak and just put up 137 points against Utah's stout defense thanks to a career-high 56-point night from James Harden. The even better news? Chris Paul is expected to return from his knee injury in the next two weeks.

CBSSPORTS.COM - 3rd - The Rockets are an average team in pace, which is weird, but they're starting to round more into the Rockets everybody was expecting them to be (albeit without Chris Paul). James Harden dropping 56 on a good Jazz defense was awesome television.

NBA.COM - 3rd - The Rockets have found their offense, which ranks No. 1 in November after they scored 120 points per 100 possessions over a three-game winning streak, highlighted by James Harden's 56 points (on 19-for-25 shooting) and 13 assists on Sunday against what had been the league's third best defense through Saturday.