James Harden Named Western Conference Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that James Harden has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26. It is the fourth time this season, and the 13th time in his career, that Harden has received Player of the Week honors, all coming with Houston. He passes Hakeem Olajuwon for the most Player of the Week awards in franchise history.

Harden led the Rockets to a 3-0 record for the week, averaging 33.0 points, 13.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.00 steals while shooting 48.5% from the floor. He had at least 20 points and 10 assists in all three games for the week and has done so 46 times this season. Dating back to 1983-84, no other player has recorded 20-plus points and 10-plus assists more than 42 times in a single season.

Against Denver on March 20, Harden posted game-highs of 39 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. That marked the third time he tallied those numbers in a single game since the start of last season. Dating back to 1991-92, there were only three other times a player posted at least 39 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals in a single game.

On March 24 vs. New Orleans, Harden had a game-high 38 points, a career-high tying 17 assists and 7 rebounds. It marked the 10th time Harden has recorded at least 15 assists this season, after doing so once prior in his career.

In the final game of the week against Oklahoma City on March 26, Harden led the Rockets to a wire-to-wire win over the Thunder with 22 points and 12 assists. Houston scored 137 points, marking the 11th time the Rockets have scored 130-plus point this season. That is the highest single season total by any team dating back to 1992-93.

Harden is averaging 29.4 points, 11.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds this season. In NBA history, Oscar Robertson (three times) is the only player to have averaged at least 29.0 points, 11.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds in a single season.

In addition to scoring 29.4 points per game, Harden is providing 27.5 points off of assists. He is scoring or assisting on a combined 56.9 ppg this season, which would surpass the NBA record of 56.8 set by Nate Archibald in 1972-73.

With nine games remaining this season, Harden has accumulated 2,145 points, a franchise single season record 827 assists, and 584 rebounds. He is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 900 assists, and 600 rebounds in a single season.

The Rockets are 51-22 so far this season, which is the second-most wins through the first 73 games in franchise history.