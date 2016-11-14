James Harden Named Western Conference Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that James Harden has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. It is the 10th time in his career that Harden has received Player of the Week honors, all coming with Houston. Hakeem Olajuwon (12 times) is the only Rocket with more Player of the Week awards.

Harden helped the Rockets to a 2-1 mark last week while averaging 27.0 points, 14.3 assists, and 9.7 rebounds. He recorded a triple-double in consecutive games against San Antonio on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last player to record a triple-double in back-to-back games against the same opponent was Wilt Chamberlain vs. Boston in January of 1968. Also according to Elias, Harden joins Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as the only players to record a triple-double in consecutive games against the Spurs over any span of time. The only other Rocket to post a triple-double in consecutive games was Elvin Hayes, who did so the final two games of 1970-71.

The four-time All-Star ranks fifth in the league in scoring (30.0 ppg) and first in assists (13.0 apg) while also averaging 8.0 rebounds. Nate Archibald (1972-73) is the only player in NBA history to have led the league in both scoring and assists in the same season. No player has averaged at least 30.0 points, 13.0 assists, and 8.0 rebounds in a single season.

Only four different players have averaged at least 13.0 assists in a single season, with the last being John Stockton (13.7 apg) in 1991-92. Harden has recorded at least 30 points and 15 assists four times in the nine games this season. That is already tied for the most times recording 30-plus points and 15-plus assists in a single season since Magic Johnson did so six times in 1986-87.

Harden has recorded at least 24 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in each of the Rockets nine games this season. That is the longest streak by a player at any point of a season since a 10-game span by Michael Jordan from March 28 to April 14, 1989. Harden has also recorded at least 24 points and 12 assists in each of the past six games. According to Elias, that is the longest streak in NBA history.