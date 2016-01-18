James Harden and Dwight Howard Named Finalists for 2016 U.S. Olympic Men’s Team

HOUSTON – Today, Rockets guard James Harden and center Dwight Howard were named two of 30 finalists for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team by USA Basketball. The Rockets are one of seven teams to have multiple players on the list. The official 12-member 2016 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

Both Harden (2012) and Howard (2008) have previously helped Team USA to a gold medal in the Olympics and took part in last summer’s Men’s National Team minicamp. Harden joins Stephen Curry as the only players averaging at least 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season while Howard and Andre Drummond are the only players averaging at least 14.0 points and 12.0 rebounds.

The list of finalists also includes: LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), Carmelo Anthony (New York Knicks), Harrison Barnes (Golden State Warriors), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls), Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kenneth Faried (Denver Nuggets), Rudy Gay (Sacramento Kings), Paul George (Indiana Pacers), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers), Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz), Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors), Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Chris Paul (Los Angeles Clippers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), John Wall (Washington Wizards); and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).