Book Drive Benefiting Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

HOUSTON – With the Houston Rockets having secured a spot in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Rockets Women’s Organization announced it has partnered with Reliant to host a Book Drive during Houston’s First Round Playoff series. Exact date will be available once the NBA releases the playoff schedule at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Book Drive will benefit the Rockets community partner, the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation (www.bushhoustonliteracy.org). Drop boxes will be located at each entrance to the Toyota Center.

Fans who bring new or gently used children’s or young adult’s books to the game will receive one raffle ticket per book donated. Winners will then be drawn to receive one of six raffle prizes that will be given away immediately at end of the game.

Each Prize package will represent a Rockets star and feature an autographed jersey and a chance to meet the Rocket player. The six packages are:

Ryan Anderson Package

Trevor Ariza Package

Patrick Beverley Package

Clint Capela Package

Eric Gordon Package

James Harden Package

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and their partner literacy non-profits will arrive at Toyota Center the morning after the Book Drive to select books for their programs.

The Rockets Women’s Organization is comprised of the significant others of the players, coaches, and basketball operations staff. The Rockets Women’s Organization strives to make a difference in the lives of families and children by volunteering time, energy and resources to various charitable organizations in the Houston area.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant brings electricity, smart energy solutions and home services to business and residential customers across Texas. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 200 company that is at the forefront of changing how people think about, buy and use energy. Backed by a diverse portfolio of nearly 140 power generating facilities that can support millions of homes and businesses nationwide, NRG’s retail companies, including Reliant, deliver electricity and home security services and serve almost 3 million customers in 10 states and the District of Columbia. NRG retail brands collectively are the largest providers of electricity in Texas. For more information about Reliant products and services, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, co-chaired by Neil and Maria Bush, was established as a charitable organization focused on improving the quality of life for Houston residents through the power of literacy. The Foundation advocates for literacy as a fundamental right of everyone and a foundational skill towards success in life. It is founded on the belief held by Former First Lady Barbara Bush, “If you help a person to read, then their opportunities in life will be endless.” In 2013, the Bush Family created the Houston-based foundation separate from the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, a national foundation, in response to the need to deepen the awareness of and intensify services and support for the nation’s fourth largest and most diverse city – Houston. To learn more about the Foundation, please visit www.bushhoustonliteracy.org.