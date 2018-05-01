Harden on SI Cover

Via SI.com -

Mike D’Antoni, offensive orchestrator, three-point proselytizer, pace-and-space pioneer, arrived in Milan in the summer of 1977 as a defensive specialist who could not score. He’d been a productive point guard in his first two seasons at Marshall, averaging more than 15 points on better than 45% shooting. Head coach Carl Tacy trusted D’Antoni, and in turn, D’Antoni trusted himself. But Tacy bailed for Wake Forest before D’Antoni’s senior year and uncertainty bred anxiety. “The old guy knew me,” D’Antoni says. “The new guy didn’t.” His shot faltered and his numbers dipped, but the Kansas City–Omaha Kings still picked him in the second round of the ’73 NBA draft, pegging him as a backup to Tiny Archibald. In ’74–75, D’Antoni put up fewer than three shots per game, afraid to let fly. “It was the yips,” he recalls. “I choked, more or less. I got to a point where I could barely make a layup. I shot fine in the summer, but I wasn’t mentally strong enough to do it in the winter. I didn’t believe in myself.”

He was an offensive liability, doubt-riddled and injury-prone. By the time the Spurs waived him in 1976 after two games, he’d reinvented himself as a stopper. “I was just a feisty little prick,” D’Antoni recalls, a disco-era Patrick Beverley. Nobody in the NBA wanted him, so he signed with Olimpia Milano, where he became famous for picking fights with opposing guards. He was ready to quit in ’78 and haul his broken shot home to West Virginia, when Olimpia hired a head coach from Chicago’s North Shore named Dan Peterson, who recognized that D’Antoni’s problem was not his stroke. It was his psyche. “You’re my point guard,” Peterson assured him. “No matter what, I’m never going to take you out, and if we lose, it’s not your fault. It’s mine....”

The Rockets’ preoccupation with threes, layups and nothing else has grown from curious to cultish, as they keep breaking their own NBA record for made treys. In film sessions trespassers who venture inside the arc to barf up a midrange J will get a red X superimposed on their face. “I was falling down!” former Houston guard Lou Williams protested last season. “I had to do it!”

Defenses know what’s coming, yet can’t stop it. In March the Spurs grew so desperate they dusted off a triangle-and-two, sending Rockets scurrying to the bench like kindergartners confronted with their first zone. “I haven’t seen a triangle-and-two since high school!” Paul says. “Davie County put it on me. J, you see a triangle-and-two since high school?” Harden strokes his philosopher’s beard. “Not even high school,” he replies. “Maybe AAU.”

A decade after the death of Seven Seconds or Less, D’Antoni is overseeing another offensive phenomenon, devastating in its deliberation...

