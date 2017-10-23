Harden Named Western Conference Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that James Harden has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 22. It is the 14th time in his career that Harden has received Player of the Week honors, all coming with Houston.

Harden helped the Rockets to the league’s best opening week record at 3-0 while averaging 27.7 points, 9.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.67 steals. The Rockets began the season with a 17-point comeback at Golden State on Tuesday, then won the following night in Sacramento before closing out the week with a 16-point win in the home opener vs. Dallas on Saturday.

Dating back to 1983-84, Harden became the fourth player to record at least 27 points and 7 assists in each of the first three games of a season. He also joined Ray Allen (2001-02) and Stephen Curry (2015-16) as the only players in NBA history to hit at least 4 3-pointers in each of the first three games.

Last season, Harden was the only unanimous choice for All-NBA First Team after averaging career-highs of 29.1 points, 11.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds. He joined Oscar Robertson (3 times) as the only players to have averaged at least 29.0 ppg, 11.0 apg, and 8.0 rpg in a single season.