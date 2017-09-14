Harden and CP3 in SI's Top Ten

Via SI's The Crossover -

Top 100 NBA Players of 2018: Nos. 10-1

7. CHRIS PAUL, ROCKETS

Few are more trustworthy when it comes to the combination of talent, drive, and control. Competitors this vicious too often lose sight of their team’s needs in the heat of individual matchups. Playmakers this gifted typically come with some other glaring flaw or passive streak. Not so with Paul, who can be counted on to play hard and intelligently every night with one of the point guard position’s most complete skill sets...

5. JAMES HARDEN, ROCKETS

Harden (29.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 11.2 APG) posted a historic stat line in 2016-17 not seen since Oscar Robertson. Harden’s approach to offense thoroughly masters basketball’s best practices by generating high-percentage looks at the rim, at the free-throw line, and at the arc. Harden also led the NBA in points generated by his assists thanks in part to his knack for creating open threes for his teammates, often by whizzing LeBron-like crosscourt passes...

Read the full article HERE.